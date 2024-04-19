What’s happening this weekend: Markets, open houses and more

Philosophy for Difficult Conversations: Lecture by Intellectual Responsibility will be held at noon today in Wittenberg University’s Ness Auditorium in the Hollenbeck Hall.

This event is a keynote talk by philosopher Chelsea Bowden from Denison University. She will conduct a Q&A focused on intellectual responsibility. In this series, philosophical methods will be used to ask important questions about controversial issues and facilitate respectful and effective conversations on those issues.

All are welcome, including students, staff, faculty and community members.

The Greatest Piano Men

The Greatest Piano Men will be held at 8 p.m. today at the Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Presented by Springfield Arts Council, this show features storytelling, video, a band, three pianos, and 25 mega-hit songs.

Tickets are $35.50 to $51.50, plus fees. They can be purchased online at pac.clarkstate.edu, by calling 937-328-3874, or at the ticket office the night of the event.

Apple Blossom 5K

The Apple Blossom 5K will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Peifer Orchards, 4590 U.S. 68 N. in Yellow Springs. Day of registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

This is a way to celebrate Earth Day and support a conservation organization, Tecumseh Land Trust. This is a family friendly event and dog friendly if leashed.

The price is $20 for children and $30 for adults. For tickets or more information, visit www.tecumsehlandtrust.org/events.

Yard Sale

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will hold a Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be household items such as kitchenware, toys, tools, games, books, sporting goods, and more. A food truck will also be onsite.

Explore Clark County educators honored at 35th Excellence in Teaching program

Spring Market

Cooper Vue Events will host a Spring mini market with local vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 42 Maple St. in North Lewisburg.

There will be spring bouquets, cookies, baked goods, candles and more, and Shortys Mean Mug Coffee Truck will be there.

Farmers Market

A Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Folck Winery, 6843 State Route 54 in Mechanicsburg.

There will be local farm vendors including pork, beef, cheese, plants, honey and more.

Comedy Event

The Evans Family Ranch will host a Night on the Farm adult comedy event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 10201 New Carlisle Pike.

The comedians who will appear are Noah Burns, Darren Jenkins, Jerrel Beamon and headliner Raymond Jackson.

Each ticket includes dinner featuring Bruno’s Corral signature sandwich and sides plus the comedy show entertainment. The Saloon will be open for additional purchases of adult beverages and cocktails throughout the evening.

This is an adult 21 years of age or older only show. Tickets cost $35, plus fees, and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-on-the-farm-adult-comedy-event-tickets-871192388887.

Clifton Show

John Cardwell and Open Rail will perform bluegrass and gospel music from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

The cost is a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties. Road House Grill food truck will be serving before the show.

Masonic Lodge Open House

Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge will open their doors for a public open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at 242 Xenia Ave.

Anyone who would like to know more about Freemasonry or is just curious and would like a peek inside may attend and members and their families are also invited.

The Lodge was chartered on Oct. 21, 1868. Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest men’s fraternity in the world. Thirteen signers of the Constitution and fourteen Presidents of the United States, including George Washington, were Freemasons. Today, there are more than 2 million Freemasons in North America alone, including 67,000 Ohio Freemasons. Ohio has 440 Masonic Lodges across the state.

For more information, contact David Stamper at 937-430-7508 or visit www.freemason.com.

Buchwalter Open House and Tour

The Buchwalter House, home of the Woman’s Town Club, will hold an open house and historic tour from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 805 E. High St.

Visit the historic 1852 home and learn the rich history of its previous owners and the Woman’s Town Club as proprietor since 1922. Step back in time by visiting the upstairs Buchwalter Rooms refinished in the 1890-1920 period. Wonder through the clubhouse taking in its elegant rooms, graceful staircase, original fireplaces, and mantels; a perfect venue for bridal or baby showers and private parties, the social rooms are available to rent.

Light refreshments will be served. Donations will be appreciated.