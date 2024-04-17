Tremont City ordered to pay back $1,100 after state audit

The Ohio Auditor of State office found Tremont City’s fiscal officer owes $1,182 in late retirement system remittances and tax and credit card payments.
According to the report, $1,020 is interest and late charges from late payments for two credit cards, and $162 in penalties in interest for late remittances the the Ohio Department of Taxation and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. The audit was completed for village finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
Village fiscal officer Megan Mulkey and her bonding company “are jointly and severally liable for the total,” according to the report released publicly this week.
“These incurred costs were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates,” a release stated.
