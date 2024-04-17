Tremont City ordered to pay back $1,100 after state audit

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
54 minutes ago
X

The Ohio Auditor of State office found Tremont City’s fiscal officer owes $1,182 in late retirement system remittances and tax and credit card payments.

According to the report, $1,020 is interest and late charges from late payments for two credit cards, and $162 in penalties in interest for late remittances the the Ohio Department of Taxation and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. The audit was completed for village finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Village fiscal officer Megan Mulkey and her bonding company “are jointly and severally liable for the total,” according to the report released publicly this week.

“These incurred costs were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates,” a release stated.

In Other News
1
3 interviewed for superintendent’s job at Northwestern
2
Frosty’s sets hours, announces full opening of new Springfield...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Gourmet Food Truck event results in $25K donation to Springfield garden

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top