What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, book sale and more

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Champaign Chamber Events

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau will host a First Friday Coffee networking event today from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at 1472 E. U.S. Highway 36, Suite A; and a ribbon cutting for Bello Salon and Spa on Saturday at 4 p.m. at 316 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Fall Festival

Catholic Central’s fall festival, presented by the Green and Gold Club, will be held tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

Entry is free. All activities will cost “1 ticket,” and those are 5 for $1, with cash and cards accepted.

There will be games, prizes, bounce house, music, dancing, food and more.

Lesotho Packing

United Seniors Services (USS) will host a service project food packing event, in partnership with Lesotho Nutrition Initiative (LNI) and Wittenberg University, today from 1 to 3 p.m.

LSI is a group at Wittenberg that packs meals and partners with organizations in Lesotho to combat childhood malnutrition by distributing meals. Lesotho is a small country in South Africa with high rates of children suffering from severe and chronic malnutrition.

This event is free and open to the public. USS is requesting a $5 donation per participant, which will go towards shipping the packed meals to Lesotho. For questions or to register, contact Jenna Bluemlein at 937-323-4948, extension 115.rimes Kohl VFW Post 1031, Northwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, and Richwood Bank.

Diva Night Out

Project Woman’s Diva Night Out will be held today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The theme is celebrating the 80s. There will be a buffet and cash bar, music by DJ Chill, pampering stations, auction items, a photo booth, and the Purple Ribbon Award will be awarded to Young Women’s Mission for their commitment towards volunteerism and serving survivors in the community.

The cost is $45 for adults and $35 for students with student ID. Order at ProjectWomanOhio.org. Proceeds support Project Woman’s Emergency Shelter Services.

For questions, call 937-328-5308, ext. 305, or email eparsons@projectwomanohio.org.

Craft Bazaar

The Snowflake Craft Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Father Paul Veison Parish Center at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle.

The bazaar will include handmade arts and crafts, café with soup and sandwiches, basket raffles, secondhand Christmas treasures, religious items, baked goods and the famous peanut butter pie.

Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Clark County Public Library will host their annual sale today through Sunday at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Today from 3 to 4:30 p.m. will be for members only. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for everyone to shop 6,000 books, CDs, DVDs, records, collectible books and more. Hardbacks, paperbacks, LP’s, DVDs, and more will be 50 cents each except collectors’ items. A special collectible table will have many different treasures, including World War 2 books.

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be the first-ever book giveaway for the public to take whatever they want and as much as they want for as long as supplies lasts. None of the regular library selection is included in this giveaway, only the books and media included in the sale.

There will be a limit of four grocery store size bags per trip into the sales areas, but buyers and dealers are welcome to get in line as many times as they wish and take books and media for free while the items last. Donations for the Summer Reading Program will be accepted. All proceeds fund The Summer Reading Program and other CCPL projects.

Holiday Bazaar

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will hold their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local craft vendors will display their wares and light snacks will be available including freshly made donuts, general baked goods, sandwiches, and hot and cold drinks. The “Second-Time-Around” Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.

Proceeds will be used for a variety of church projects.

Loft Tour

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will host an Urban Loft Tour Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore the interiors of the upper floors of 8 historic buildings in downtown Urbana. The tour includes loft apartments, office and commercial spaces and ones needing restoration. In addition, there will be one office building awaiting a new life and the Gloria Theater, which is under restoration.

No pets are allowed, stair climbing is a necessity and warm clothing is recommended as some sites are not heated. The tour is not handicap accessible.

The tour will be held in conjunction with the downtown merchant holiday season kick off.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://CCPA-Loft-Tour.eventbrite.com, or buy your ticket the day of the tour at The Gloria Theatre.

Turn in your electronic ticket and p﻿ick up your tour booklet at the Gloria Theatre located at 216 S. Main St.

Woman’s Town Club Luncheon

The Woman’s Town Club of Springfield will host Suzanne Klopfenstein, publisher of Cox First Media, which includes Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun, Journal News, and Dayton.com, at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 805 E. High St.

Klopfenstein assumed her position in January, has 30 years of media experience, including serving as senior director of sales for Cox First Media. She is the daughter of WTC member Linda Mahon.

Tickets cost $35 and are available by calling 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685. Reservations are required for this event.

Veterans Information Fair

The Veterans Benefits and Information Fair will be held on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hellmuth Rotating Gallery in the Clark County Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

There will be lunch, door prizes, veteran organizations, local vendors, and local organizations. For more information, call 937-521-2030.

Harvest Dinner

The Catawba United Church, formerly Catawba United Methodist Church, will host their annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the church basement.

There will be a meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, assorted salads, desserts and drinks with a cost of $12 and $5 for children. Carry out dinners are available.