What’s happening this weekend: Halloween fun, art auction, dog costume contest

Project Scare-A-Crow, which allowed entrants to create a unique scarecrow, will continue displaying the creations at National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., through Oct. 24.

This year’s theme is Folklore and Fantasy: Legendary Creatures. People passing by the park can see the scarecrows and the public is invited to vote for their favorite.

Trick or Treat at CTC

A “career awareness” trick-or-treat event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC), 1901 Selma Road, Springfield.

This family-friendly celebration will feature an indoor Trick-or-Treat Trail weaving through the CTC campus buildings. There will be a variety of stations for kids to collect candy, participate in games and engage in activities. Each station features treats and options sponsored by CTC, Clark State College and other community groups.

A few of the stations include a Haunted Hallway by CTC’s National Technical Honor Society chapter, and a Critter Costume Corner by CTC’s FFA chapter.

Costumes are encouraged, but attendees are asked to keep them family-friendly with no weapons, blood or gore. CTC’s Criminal Justice program will be managing traffic to make sure there’s enough parking for all attendees.

For more information visit SCCTC.org/TrickOrTreat.

Sale for Animal Welfare

Animal Welfare League of Clark County will have a sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

There will be never-used items including indoor grill, storage containers, shower head system, Copper Chef all-in-one pans, and a gently used microwave. There will also be a variety of toys, crafting items, Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations and potential Christmas gifts.

This sale benefits the dogs and cats at the Animal Welfare League, a nonprofit, no-kill shelter operated by volunteers.

Landscape workshop

An all-day All Things Landscape Workshop will be held on Saturday at the Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield.

This event features expert speakers, including Pam Bennett from OSU addressing boxwood issues and providing insights on hydrangeas, Joe Boggs discussing the boxtree moth, Carrie Brown on invasive species like poison hemlock, and Jen Andon covering lawn and household pests.

The cost is $50, which includes lunch, and registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is necessary at https://go.osu.edu/allthingslandscape24.

Food packaging event

The Lesotho Nutrition Initiative, which started in Springfield, will be at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave., from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

The community is invited to help package food to send to orphans in one of the world’s poorest countries. Ingredients are provided. No skills are required except a willingness to help.

For more information call 937-323-9703.

Teachers hold car show

The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will hold their 21st annual car show on Saturday in the meadow across from Young’s Dairy on Route 68, north of Yellow Springs.

Car registration will be held from 10 a.m. until noon and is $10. Dash plaques will be given to the first 125 to register.

General admission is free. Music will be provided by Chuck’s Cartunes and DJ Services.

The car show is the primary fundraiser for the Advance One Room School on New Carlisle Pike, where retired teachers provide a 19th century living history experience for 21st century students.

Historical Society party

The Springfield Historical Society will host a Fifth Anniversary Celebration Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 868 E. Main St.

Lorin Ware & Kristina Kitchen of the Springfield Ohio History Facebook Page will be in attendance to give a presentation about Daniel Hertzler and his home at today’s George Rogers Clark Park.

Springfield realtor Roger See will be recognized around 11 a.m. for his extraordinary heroism and acts of Valor in Vietnam. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals & the Silver Star for his actions there.

There will be a big tent out back and display of some antique I.H. Trucks & Tractors, as well as an after-hours session under the tent at 4 p.m. and tours of the “Made-in-Springfield” Museum every hour and discounted memberships and special sales at the Gift Shoppe.

For more information, contact Dan Hearlihy at 937-244-6381.

Dog trick or treat

King Kennel’s 4th annual trunk-or-treat for dogs will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 20 Critter Court.

Bring in a donation to the animal shelters and your dog can go around to each trunk and get toys, treats and other pet-related items.

There will be photo ops, including the Barbie box and backdrops from the doggie daycare prom, raffle baskets (be sure to bring cash to purchase tickets), a dog costume contest and a haunted house for dogs.

For more information, visit King Kennel on Facebook.

Art auction

The Springfield Museum of Art (SMoA) will host a silent art auction from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

The auction will feature 100 works of art by the late artist, Eunice Bronkar.

All proceeds support the care and preservation of SMoA’s art collection. Art at all price points will be available.

The cost is $10 per bid card, which can be purchased online or onsite at the event. General admission is free.

For more information, visit springfieldart.net.

Military chair dedication

Greenon Local Schools will host a dedication of a new MIA/POW Chair at a special Military Appreciation Night on Saturday at the Greenon Local Schools Athletic Complex. The ceremony will happen at 6:45 p.m., before the evening’s football game kickoff at 7 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for the community to come together in recognition of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the armed forces, especially those who are missing in action or have been held as prisoners of war. The installation of the MIA/POW Chair serves as a permanent reminder of their courage and the gratitude owed to them.

All community members are invited to attend, and Greenon Local Schools specifically welcomes all veteran alumni. To commemorate the occasion, a group photograph of all Greenon alumni veterans will be taken directly following the dedication ceremony.

For more information, contact Greenon Local Schools Board of Education at 937-864-1202.

Cookie decorating

It’s Your Party Bakery will host a Halloween cookie decorating party from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at 1030 Upper Valley Pike.

The cost is $20 and includes six Halloween-themed sugar cookies, three royal icing colors and Halloween sprinkles.

If you can’t make the event, take-home cookie kits are available for $20.

To make a reservation, call 937-717-9912. Limited seats available.

Mobile health clinic

The Ohio Department of Health and Clark County Combined Health District will host a mobile clinic at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St.

On Monday, there will be services including hemoglobin A1C and screenings for diabetes.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-390-5600. Walk-ins are welcomed based on availability.