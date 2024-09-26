What’s happening this weekend: Fashion shows, chili cook-off and more

Join the Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers for their first annual golf outing on Friday at BPO Elks Lodge #51, 1536 Villa Road.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will support the Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and MGV’s educational programing.

The registration fee is $70 per person, per team. To register, call Connie Mitchell at 937-536-6004 or Deb Brugger at 937-206-7067.

Warder tutor workshop

The Warder Literacy Center will host its next volunteer workshop from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at 137 E. High St.

There are three adults, 10 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Resource and technology fair

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host a Community Resource and Technology Fair from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Van Buren campus.

The day will include the director of DODD Kimberly Hauck, community engagement, technology exploration, and access to valuable resources with guests including Rotary, Bookmobile, DSP and ADS providers, remote support and more.

Bishop consecration

Christian Mission Ministry International has announced the election of Reverend Jawwad J. Love to the office of Bishop-Elect, with his consecration scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center. Love’s tenure as Pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church ended on Sept. 15.

Upon his consecration, Love will lead efforts to establish new ministries and churches in both the U.S. and Africa through his work with Christian Mission Ministry International and the Mbele Leadership Foundation. His strategic vision includes the development of new congregations and the support of existing ministries, ensuring continued growth and impact.

The community is invited to join this free, public event.

Springfield Theatre Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre presents the swinging musical revue “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” presents the songs of jazz pianist, singer, and composer Fats Waller, known for his upbeat, jaunty style that helped define the era of the Harlem Renaissance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, and $17 for seniors, students, and veterans (fees may apply). Group discounts are available. To buy tickets, go to the Legend Theater box office, 937-505-2945, or to jlttickets.org.

U-pick flowers

A “U-pick Flowers” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield.

When you arrive, check-in, sign the guest book, pick up a jar and clippers under the white tent, and u-pick over 75 varieties of flowers. Before leaving, your flowers will be transferred from the large glass jar to a cup that will fit in your car’s cup holder.

The cost is $20 for large, quart-sized jars or $75 for a bucket.

For more information, visit https://petalsonthepike.com/ or contact Dawn & Brian at petalsonthepike@gmail.com or 937-470-6174.

Church bag sale

Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren is having a $5 and $10 bag sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike.

Larger items that don’t fit in a bag are half off.

This sale will support the missionaries. For more information, call 937-964-8032.

Firefly Fall Fashion Show

Firefly Boutique has partnered with United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison counties for its second annual Firefly Fall Fashion Show.

This event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Springfield Metropolis, a brand-new event center located in downtown Springfield.

Tickets are $75 per person and include a plated brunch and two drink tickets.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/1024394192452157.

Woman’s Club Fashion Show

The Woman’s Town Club Annual Fashion Show, featuring the latest styles from Guild Gallery of Urbana, will once again be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at 805 E. High St.

Lunch will be served and then all items modeled by club members will be available for purchase.

The price is $35, and reservations can be made by calling 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685.

For more information or event details, call 937-322-1201, visit the organization on Facebook or www.womanstownclub.com.

Chili Cook-Off and Festival

The 17th annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off & Festival will be held Saturday in downtown Urbana.

The Hoopla Parade is at noon and the chili cook-off serving begins at 2 p.m.

There will be music, food trucks and vendors. The event is honoring Beth Adair, a longtime chili cook-off volunteer and leader.

Museum tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 1311 W. Main St.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner

The Grimes Quarter Century Club Dinner will be held Saturday at Champaign Aviation Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Frank Drain, a Quarter Century Club member, on his book Grimes Flying Lab history which will be available to purchase for $35 with the proceeds going to The Grimes Flying Lab Foundation.

The cost is $20 or $35 per couple. This will be the 58th anniversary of the club. This event is for employees with 25+ years of service and retirees with GRIMES/Honeywell or any employee who has a combination of 25 years with Grimes/Honeywell are welcome to attend dinner.

To make a reservation, call Barb Gingery at 937-652-1671.

Heritage Center spooky event

The Heritage Center is holding special spooky after-hours tours from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event promises an evening of the strange and unusual, as spooky stories, true dramas and urban legends come to life.

Tour times run from 6 to 8 p.m. and registration can be found at https://form.jotform.com/242285860578165.

Hasting Farm Fest

The Hasting Farm Fest will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

This one-day country music and community festival will feature music from national, regional and local musicians, camping/glamping, VIP experiences, truck tailgating, kid- and family-friendly activities, local artisans, vendors, food trucks, equipment displays, Veteran recognition, community organizations, and more.

For more information, visit www.visitgreaterspringfield.com/events/hasting-farm-fest.

Tour of Homes

The South Fountain Historic District Tour of Homes will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, beginning at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave.

Pre-sale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Peanut Shoppe, Schneider’s Florist, Bombshell Beauty Parlor, Healing Homes & Hearts or online at southfountain.org/events. Tickets cost $20 on the day of the tour. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Library music event

The Clark County Public Library will host a family-friendly free music event with Matthew Ball - The Boogie Woogie Kid and Youtube Influencer of 5 million views from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

For more information or to register, call 937-328-6912.