Springfield Civic Theatre will open season Saturday with ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’'

Directed by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” was set for last season’s Civic schedule but delayed to fall. Daniel A. Cook, whose nimble fingers at the keyboard have him playing Fats Waller, said he sees it as better timing.

“This is an excellent way to get people out and another way to be a light in the community,” Cook said.

Cook views “Ain’t Misbehavin’” as a bit of lost nostalgia for those who like jazz of the 1920s, and this show has a different twist.

“We put a little more work into the movement. We have lots of moving parts,” he said.

Having teamed with Blunden-Diggs on the 2023 Civic production of “Crowns,” playing Waller has challenged his musical skills by relearning the stride piano style, which was a part of the jazz of the 1920s and Waller was a master of.

“I loved it. It’s something I don’t do 9-to-5 and it’s good for working out my musical brain,” he said Cook. “It’s good to reach back and get into the classical stuff.”

Lonnee Jensen estimates she’s been in 45-50 Civic shows over the years. She’s specialized in comedies and nonmusical shows and was ready to get back to singing and as a bonus, has seen the cast and crew become like a family.

She and Cook kicked off the Civic sneak preview night earlier in the month with an “Ain’t Misbehaving’” tune and are ready to bring it to a wider audience that may be ready to get their minds off things in the community.

“Come out and have a good time. That’s what this musical is all about, getting together and having fun,” Jensen said.

Civic’s other shows this season will include “The Rocky Horror Show” Feb. 13-15 and “Disney’s Aladdin, Jr.” May 22-24.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for students, seniors and veterans and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For links to purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/events.