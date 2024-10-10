What’s happening this weekend: Boo in the Bog, festivals, Dogtoberfest and more

Master Gardener Volunteers’ will hold a Golfing for Gardens golf outing Friday.

The location and time remain the same, with shotgun start at 9 a.m. and registration beginning at 8 a.m., at BPO Elks Lodge #51, 1536 Villa Road.

All proceeds will support the Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and Master Gardener Volunteers’ educational programing.

For questions, contact Connie Mitchell at 937-536-6004 or Deb Brugger at 937-206-7067.

Medicare educational event

United Senior Services is hosting Medicare 101 at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

This is an educational event for those who are new to Medicare and for people who are renewing their current Medicare plans during open enrollment.

Social Security Administration representative Theresa Busher will lead a presentation about the many Medicare options available to enrollees, and the many ways to connect to Medicare for free objective advice to match the best insurance solutions for your unique health needs. Medicare experts will be available to answer questions and share information.

This event is free, open to the public, and sponsored by Mercy Health and Villa Springfield. For more information about this event please call USS at 937-323-4948.

Boo in the Bog

Boo in the Bog will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 980 Woodburn Road in Urbana.

This is a family-friendly event where kids and adults of all ages tour the boardwalk at night, which will be lined with carved pumpkins from West Liberty High School students. Visitors will have five different stops along the boardwalk where they will learn about some of the wildlife that can be found at Cedar Bog. There will also be face painting, crafts, a campfire, storytelling and snacks.

Reservations are highly recommended as this event sells out quickly. Walk-ins are not guaranteed a tour spot. For reservations and information, call the nature center at 937-484-3744. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children, free for those five and under, and Cedar Bog Association and Ohio History Connection members get a $1 discount per ticket.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield’s cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi will take part in Walk with a Doc event at 9 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

U-pick flowers

A “U-pick Flowers” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield.

When you arrive, check-in, sign the guest book, pick up a jar and clippers under the white tent, and u-pick over 75 varieties of flowers. Before leaving, your flowers will be transferred from the large glass jar to a cup that will fit in your car’s cup holder.

The cost is $20 for large, quart-sized jars or $75 for a bucket.

For more information, visit https://petalsonthepike.com/ or contact Dawn & Brian at petalsonthepike@gmail.com or 937-470-6174.

Church Fall Festival

Urbana United Methodist Church will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the second Saturday event.

It will feature bratwurst meals (limited number available, by donation) including bratwurst/hot dogs, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and green beans; raffle and baked goods; kids’ arts and crafts; free popcorn and water.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the church’s Capital Campaign, which is funding building maintenance/improvements and other projects.

Genealogical Society meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the conference room of the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The speaker will be Shelley Schoen from West Milton, who is the secretary of the Stillwater Civil War Roundtable. As a Civil War Living Historian, Schoen goes around and camps as a woman during the Civil War. Her talk will be about the different women’s roles during the war, starting with the back home ladies’ aid society and on to hidden soldiers and vivandierres. She will discuss how one woman managed to hide for over three years and was buried as a male soldier, which wasn’t learned until 110 years after the Civil War.

Dogtoberfest for SCPA

Brandeberry Winery will host the annual Dogtoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5118 Jackson Road.

Bring your dog or get one at the event as the SPCA will hold adoptions. There will be food trucks including Freddies Franks and Burgers and The Flying Pepper, $15 wine tastings including a souvenir wine glass, a new wine release “Strawberry Shortcake,” a costume contest for dogs, live music, pet photos, hoodie sales, 50/50 and basket raffles, vendors and a bake sale.

The cost is $5 per car parking fee. This is the Clark County SPCA’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

For more information, visit www.brandeberrywinery.com or call 937-767-9103.

Art exhibit at library

A Cyanotype Art Exhibit showcasing artwork created by community members will be held from 1:30-2:40 p.m. Saturday at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St.

This event features a collection of pieces produced during a series of workshops led by local artist Suzi Hyden. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the art, engage with the artists, and learn more about this captivating art form. Light refreshments will be served.

The workshops were designed to encourage older adults to acquire new skills and forge new friendships within the community. The classes aimed to provide a relaxing environment, inspiring participants to enjoy the creative journey. Art is not about achieving perfection; it’s about nurturing curiosity and practice. It serves as a workout for the brain, enhancing overall quality of life.

This project was funded by the Ohio Arts Council through a grant from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, in partnership with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy.

Church and cemetery tour

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will host a Mt. Tabor Methodist Episcopal Church and Cemetery Tour from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 2427 Route 245 in Cable.

The event will include choral performances, old fashion sing-along, church and cemetery history, cemetery memorial symbols scavenger hunt, music and prizes.

The cost is $15, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.ccpapreserveohio.org/cemetery-tour.html, EventBrite.com or the Peoples Savings Bank.

Drama event Sunday

High Street UMC, 230 E. High St., will present Paula and Jim Arter in the Pulitzer-nominated drama “Love Letters” by A. R. Gurney at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The play, directed by Zach Roberts, is part of the Sanctuary Series, now in its 16th season.

Admission is free, though donations will be accepted to help fund the series.