What’s happening this weekend: First Friday, blood drives, workshop and more

Hatch Artist Studio will be open to visit 30+ creative artists with art and gifts available from from 5-9 p.m. at 105 N. Center St.

Live music will be available at multiple venues downtown for First Friday.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host two drives this weekend:

The Greater Springfield Partnership community blood drive will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at COhatch – The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

The Cliff Park High School community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 821 N. Limestone St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the May drawing to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. STAFF REPORT

Birth Education Class

A childbirth education and unit tour will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.

This class will help mothers and support persons better understand the labor process, how to cope with labor pains and various feelings of nervousness or fear. They will review what to expect during labor and some of the unexpected events that can occur.

All class supplies will be provided for free. For the tour, you will take a walk through the birthing center covering the Labor and Delivery rooms, Postpartum rooms, and Special Care Nursery.

For more information, visit www.mercy.com/news-events/events/springfield/2023/june/childbirth-education-and-unit-tour-june.

Clark State Workshop

Clark State College will hold a FAFSA and scholarship workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday in room 104 of the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC) at the main campus.

Clark State offers 160 programs and certificates, and three bachelor’s degrees.

Urbana Swim Team

The Champaign Family YMCA’s summer swim team “Flying Fish” starts practice on Monday and youth ages five to 18 are invited to register.

The mission of the team is to make swimming fun for swimmers and families while developing skills and sportsmanship in a competitive sport regardless of experience.

The team competes in the Springfield Area Swim League, whose season runs from the end of May through the end of July. Families that have never participated in the swim team or are unsure about what to expect should contact the Champaign Family YMCA’s Aquatics Department, at 937-484-3567 or cryan@champymca.org.

Practices are scheduled for mornings from 8 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the Urbana Municipal pool in Melvin Miller Park to provide flexibility for parents. All swimmers are expected to attend at least two practices per week.

If you don’t think your child is ready for the swim team yet, the YMCA offers monthly swim lessons to teach your child the technique needed to be successful in swimming. To register online or for more information, visit ChampaignFamilyYMCA.org or call 937-653-9622.