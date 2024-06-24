What’s happening this week: Special Olympics run, networking event and more

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. today.

The run will start in Kroger Parking Lot, State Route 29, and end at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. in Urbana.

It’s All About Pie

Hearth & Home Assisted Living Community at The Farmers Daughter will have a free piece of pie for senior citizens from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Networking Event

The Greater Springfield Partnership’s “Partnership & Young Professional Evening Networking” event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at NAAMCE, 1323 W. Blee Road.

Come network and tour the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE), a state-of-the-art facility that serves a collaborative hub for its tenant innovators from the U.S. Air Force, private industry, and academia in support of aerospace research, design, validation, flight testing and training. It also supports the expanding work of manufactures and operators of eVTOL aircraft and other technology used to support AAM industry.

The member fee is $20 for early bird and $25 for day of the event. Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks are included. Tiered investors silver and up can use their free tickets for this event. Contact Olivia at owills@greaterspringfield.com to use your discount.

Online registration will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. To register, visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

For more information, contact Kristina Jarrell at kjarrell@greaterspringfield.com or Cathy Maus cmaus@greaterspringfield.com.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Traipsing through Peru at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the main library.

For more information or to register for any events, visit https://champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.