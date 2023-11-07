What’s happening this week: Speaker events, soup supper and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight serving warm meals indoors at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St.

For more information call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Lunch and Learn

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau will host a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champaign County Library, on loan programs for county businesses presented by the Springfield Small Business Development Center. Lunch is provided for $15.

National Philanthropy Day Event

The Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals (GSAFP) will host and celebrate its annual National Philanthropy Day on Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Ohio Masonic Home Festival Green in Springfield.

The keynote speaker is Suzie Carey, executive director of the Springfield Foundation.

The recipients of the awards will be Gordon Food Service as with the Outstanding Philanthropic Business recipient, Leadership Clark County as the Outstanding Nonprofit Organization recipient, and Tom Loftis as the Outstanding Individual Fundraiser recipient.

Tickets sales support AFP membership scholarships and GSAFP professional development opportunities for the nonprofit community throughout the year. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/45Jlg23.

Conspiracy Theories Discussion

Wittenberg University’s Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Humanities will host “Conspiracy theories: Assessing Belief and Disbelief” with Kelley Annesley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library.

Conspiracy theories are growing in popularity, and many people want to understand what is really going on. Join to think more about conspiracy theories, including a discussion about what that term even means. Participants will also engage with issues around the nature of evidence, rationality and justified belief, all within a framework on belief in conspiracy theories that is equally critical and compassionate.

Veterans Breakfast

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Y lobby.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by YMCA staff and volunteers. The YMCA preschool students will also perform patriotic songs and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 9:15 a.m.

Member Dorothy Case will be recognized at this year’s featured local veteran. Case completed active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1992 at WPAFB. From 1992 until retirement in 2009, she served in the USAF reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend. For more information, call the Champaign Family YMCA at 937-653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive.

Grant Information Session

Community Health Foundation (CHF) invites nonprofit organizations that address health-related issues in Clark and Champaign Counties to submit applications for Responsive Grants. Submitted applications will be reviewed after the deadline, Jan. 26, 2024.

Eligible organizations must offer health and wellness programs that focus on priority community needs including healthy living; chronic disease prevention and management; maternal, infant, and sexual health; mental health and substance abuse; and housing and neighborhood stability.

Grant Information Sessions will be offered on Thursday at 10 a.m. in person at CHF. To register, contact Faith Bosland at fbosland@mercy.com. The sessions are required for first-time applicants. All applicants are welcome to attend.

For questions about the process, contact Grants and Program Manager, Bosland at fbosland@mercy.com or 937-523-7007. Grant guidelines and the application link are available at the CHF website www.community-health-foundation.org.

Free Lecture

A free lecture, AI in food processing, by Don Sanders, will be given to the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana.

The lecture will cover the many issues with food production that Sanders said can be solved by using tomorrow’s solutions that use Artificial Intelligence assisted processes.

Soup Supper

Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., will have their annual Soup Supper on Thursday. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Carry out is available.

Soups to be offered will be chili, ham and bean and vegetable along with cornbread, coleslaw and a variety of desserts.

Aging Program

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center and will feature several Mercy Health experts.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) will host its last speaker series of a one-hour session to help seniors learn more about the key steps they can take to improve their well-being, add stability to their life, and strengthen community ties.

Offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, the last speaker series will be held on Thursday with Abby Martinez on falls prevention.