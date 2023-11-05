Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital names new president, CEO

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital has named Ron Connovich as its new president and CEO.

“(The hospital) is well-known and respected across the region for its quality of care, and I look forward to joining the team in their commitment to clinical excellence and providing outstanding patient experiences,” Connovich said. “We will continue to innovate in an ever-changing health care landscape while building on the success of Ohio Valley as a trusted healthcare partner in our local community.”

Explore Man flown to Dayton hospital after Springfield dog attack

Connovich replaces Steven Eisentrager, who was the first employee of Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital when it opened in 2009. Eisentrager was “instrumental” in choosing his replacement to ensure a smooth transition and one who “shares his passion for high-quality, locally sourced healthcare,” officials said.

Connovich, who comes into this role with more than 30 years in healthcare leadership, has served the last two years as president and CEO of Connovich Consulting, where he worked with hospitals and health systems in improving patient experience and access, expanding service lines, and population health management.

Previously, Connovich spent 10 years in the Kettering Health Network as the president of Fort Hamilton Hospital and as both COO and CFO of Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital; and he was the regional vice president of operations at Community Mercy Health Partners in Springfield.

“(Connovich) brings a unique skill set that meshes perfectly with the culture and values of Ohio Valley,” said Thales Pavlatos, Ohio Valley Chief-of-Staff and board member. “With his extensive experience, we anticipate he will help us build upon the success we have enjoyed for so many years. He shares our vision of quality care for our patients, a friendly, supportive work environment for our staff, and keeping care local.”