What’s happening this week: Shrek musical, hazard plan and more

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today. Participants must come to the side door and ID is required.

Yoga & Wine

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar will host Yoga & Wine at 7 p.m. tonight at 710 W. Herr Road in Urbana on the lawn.

After yoga there will be local wine by an outdoor fire.

No yoga experience needed, and it’s open to all. Bring a blanket and/or yoga mat.

The cost is $15 at the event. If you can join, call Tina at 937-581-8388.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this month:

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. today.

Applying for a Job Online will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Golf Outing

The Champaign County Chamber annual Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, with registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m., at the Urbana Country Club, 4761 E. U.S. Highway 36.

This event includes a four-person scramble, 18 holes of golf, cart and range time, lunch buffet, closest to the pin contest, longest drive contest, skins, 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes.

For more information, to become a sponsor or register, visit www.champaignohio.com/annual-golf-outing.html.

Input Meeting

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is reaching out to residents for their insights as it works on its five-year update of its Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Residents are invited to a public meeting to provide additional input from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College’s Brinkman Center.

A short survey is also available through July on the Clark County EMAgency website at www.clarkcountyohio.gov.

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/emergencymanagement or reach out to Michelle Clements-Pitstick at mclements-pitstick@clarkcountyohio.gov or 937-521-2175.

Musical

The Clark State College Performing Arts Center (PAC) will host Shrek The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Tickets are $40 to $60 and are available online at pac.clarkstate.edu/shows or by calling 937-328-3874.

It’s All About Pie Event

Hearth & Home Assisted Living Community will host It’s All About Pie from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmers Daughter, 904 Miami St. in Urbana.

Every fourth Thursday of the month, senior citizen can get a free piece of pie.

For more information, call Donna with Hearth & Home at 740-818-4162.