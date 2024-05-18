Northeastern names new middle, high school athletic director

Buchholtz, who has been with the district since 2014, “has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the school and community” and this decision will help “pave the way for continued success within our athletic programs under his leadership.”

“The Buchholtz family’s dedication to our district and their genuine love for our community exemplifies the values we cherish at Northeastern Local School District,” said Interim Superintendent Steve Linson. “We are thrilled to see Jake transition into this new role as athletic director and look forward to the future accomplishments of our student-athletes under his guidance.”

Buchholtz said he’s “truly excited” to work with the athletes and coaches in the school’s programs.

“Having been part of the Jets football program, I’ve experienced the deep sense of pride it brings to our community. I look forward to promoting that same spirit and dedication across all our sports teams and helping each athlete reach their full potential. The future is bright for Northeastern, and I’m eager to contribute to our entire athletic department’s continued growth and success,” he said.

Even as the new AD, Buchholtz will continue to coach football for the 2024-25 school year, but will no longer coach track or teach in the classroom. This change will allow him to focus on his new role while maintaining his commitment to the football program.

Buchholtz graduated from Kenton Ridge High School in 2008, has served as head football coach since 2018 and assistant track coach since 2017, and was a long-term substitute teacher at Fairborn High School before joining the district. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science Education and a Master of Education from Wright State University. He and his wife, Jamie, a school nurse at Northeastern Elementary School, have two children currently attending Kenton Ridge Elementary School.