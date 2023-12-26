What’s happening this week: Hiking, silent book club and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host upcoming activities:

Holiday Story Time will be held today at the main library and Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch library. Register for sessions online on the library’s website.

Sheet Reading Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.

A Movie Matinee will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg branch library. Registration is required.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike, for ages 18 and older.

For more information visit https://ntprd.org/trail-hikers.

Silent Book Club

A silent book club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Champaign County Library.

At a silent book club, the first few minutes are spent greeting other members and helping yourself to provided refreshments. Then you’ll spread out through the library and read a book you’ve brought or one you’ve found on the shelves. After 45 minutes of reading time, Silent Book Club members will go back to the meeting room to chat about books. After 30 minutes or so of discussion, the meeting is adjourned.

Clark Park Hikers

Clark Park Hikers will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, at the parking lot below the dam.

Join the Clark County Park District each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk in one of the parks.

Heritage Center Exhibit

A temporary exhibit at the Heritage Center, in partnership with the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (or CLARA) will be up through the end of December.

The exhibit looks at the history of “HAM” or Amateur Radio and the history of the local HAM radio clubs and their members and activities. The club recently received an award in recognition of their 75 years of club activity in the area from the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). The exhibit features different radio equipment, including a reproduction Spark Gap Transmitter on loan from the Westcott House, like one that John Westcott, an early amateur radio operator, would have used. STAFF REPORT

Lights Display

The annual holiday light display at Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is now lit for the Springfield community to celebrate the season as they drive through the facility’s free nighttime attraction.

Running in evenings through Dec. 31 at the facility’s campus at 701 Villa Road, the display is open for the community to drive through and experience thousands of festive lights and holiday decorations.

Villa Springfield supports the local community by holding numerous events throughout the year as part of its mission to be a good neighbor. STAFF REPORT