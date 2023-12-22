More than 1,000 toys donated to honor Northwestern students Clark, Fitzsimmons

“The community and neighborhood showed up and showed out,” said Brad Fitzsimmons, father of Barrett Fitzsimmons. “It completely exceeded our expectations. We were just hoping that we would be able to match what was collected last year. There were so many people in the neighborhood who participated by stopping by, bringing toys, and decorating their house.”

Northwestern Elementary students Barrett Fitzsimmons died in 2019 from pediatric cancer at the age of 9 and Aiden Clark, 11, suffered fatal injuries in a school bus accident earlier this year.

Fitzsimmons said there was a steady and constant flow of cars and people throughout the event which was held in the Westridge neighborhood of German Twp. on December 16.

“We even heard that the cars in the neighborhood were backed up all the way out to State Route 41,” he said.

New this year, the Christmas Lights Extravaganza also featured a free photo opportunity with Santa Claus and refreshments from Sweet Concessions and Kerry’s Café.

“There were many compliments of how great Sweet Concessions and Kerry’s Cafe was,” said Fitzsimmons. “Many people enjoyed getting pictures with Santa Claus, as well as surprise visit from a special guest, the Grinch. There were also numerous comments of how people were just happy to participate.”

Fitzsimmons said the Foundation looks forward to holding this event again next year.

“We hope that the Christmas spirit continues to grow, and this Toy Drive becomes a staple of the Westridge Neighborhood for generations to come,” he said.

The toys collected were split evenly and arrived at Dayton Children’s and the RMH on December 19. Both the Fitzsimmons and Clark families were on hand to make the delivery.

While the 2023 Foundation Toy Drive is over, many Christmas lights are still on display for viewing in Westridge and Fitzsimmons said the RMH is always in need of items for those who would like to donate in honor of Aiden and Barrett.

“The RMH always needs items which they post on their Facebook page,” said Fitzsimmons. “We try to share this Amazon wishlist on the Barrett Strong Foundation Page. Donations in honor of Aiden and Barrett may continue to be made in this manner.”

Fitzsimmons said words can’t express how much gratitude the Foundation and families have for the community.

“Both the Clark and Fitzsimmons families are so appreciative of the love and support received for both Aiden and Barrett,” he said. “We hope that the toys that were collected bring as much joy and smiles to the children that receive them as they would bring to Aiden and Barrett.”

Aiden’s parents, Nathan and Danielle Clark, said they are so thankful to have participated in the toy drive with the Barret Strong Foundation and that delivering the toys was a rewarding feeling.

“I know that Aiden would be proud of all that we collected and all the love that was shown to him and Barrett,” they said. “Thank you to all that sent toys or dropped off toys. We met our goal and can’t wait to go bigger next year!”

The Barrett Strong Foundation’s mission is to knock out pediatric cancer. The foundation continues Barrett’s fight in hopes to see the day when cancer has a cure. The foundation has provided $70,000 toward pediatric cancer research and aims to hit the $100,000 mark next year.

Follow the Barrett Strong Foundation on Facebook or at thebarrettstrongfoundation.org for the most recent information.