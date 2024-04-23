What’s happening this week: Food truck rally, paint and sip, and more

Clark County Child Advocacy Center will present Human Trafficking 101 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference center, 275 S. Limestone St.

Attendees will learn about the realities of human trafficking, how to identify it, and what you can do to help combat the issue. This in-person event will feature informative sessions and discussions led by experts in the field. A light breakfast will be provided.

Seating is limited so reserve a spot at https://shorturl.at/lrwQ6.

Lunch and Learn

Greater Springfield AFP is hosting a Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College, LRC 207-209.

Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin and Toni Overholser, VP of Advancement, will have a presentation on the dynamic world of fundraising in higher education.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3TIYTp9.

Rose City Food Truck Rallies

Rose City Food Truck Rallies will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

The truck lineup includes Poppy’s Smokehouse, Clayborne grill, Cupzilla, Tommy’s Tater Transit, Cates Steakhouse and Batter Up Concessions.

There will also be an acoustic performance by Joe Waters at the outdoor stage.

Every Wednesday will be a variety of food trucks from Springfield and surrounding areas, as well as live music at most of the events. All events are rain or shine.

Hummingbird Paint and Sip

Hummingbird Feeder Paint and Sip will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Our Kitchen Window Winery & Homes Goods, 223 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Join for an evening of crafting and sipping as you celebrate the hummingbird returning to Ohio. Wine bottles from the winery will be used.

The cost is $45 and a beverage of your choice is included. Personal charcuterie bowls will also be available for purchase. To register, visit www.sipanddipity.com/events/wine-bottle-hummingbird-feeders.

Neighborhood Meeting

Chris Clark — who won a contested March 19 primary election for Clark County sheriff and is the only candidate on the November ballot — will be the guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues.

Clark will provide updated information on his plans and changes for the operations of the sheriff’s office next year.

The public is invited to attend this meeting. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

History Programs

There are two history programs coming up at the Heritage Center:

“Crafting Fashion” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom. This will explore all the trades and industries that went into outfitting local Clark Countians for work and leisure. From shoemaking to millinery, attendees will take a look at local businesses through the ages. This event is free, but registration is required at https://cutt.ly/Jw5yER3X.

“Broken Country, Broken Families, Broken Hearts: Divided Families of the Civil War” with Millie Henley at 6 p.m. on Thursday in person in Crabill Discovery Hall. She will share stories and explore the ways in which the Civil War divided families, including as well as those of the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee. The event is $10 per person. CCHS Members are free. Register at https://cutt.ly/henley.