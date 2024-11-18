What’s happening this week: Fair Chance event, cop visit at CTC and more

Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a Homebuyer Education Course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Fair Chance event

A Fair Chance Wednesday Employment and Resource Fair will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X Gym, 1101 E. High St.

This is for justice-impacted citizens to discover support services in Clark County, including support with employment, health, housing, education and more.

If you are on parole, you’ll get $20 off your monthly supervision fee for attendance.

This event is sponsored by the Clark County Reentry Coalition. For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/719/Fair-Chance-Wednesdays.

‘Tall Cop’ to visit CTC

Officer Jermaine Galloway, known as the Tall Cop, will visit the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for his highly regarded presentation, High in Plain Sight.

His fast-paced, engaging session offers essential insights into the latest drug and alcohol trends, hidden signs, and new concealment methods. As the Tall Cop says “You Can’t Stop What You Don’t Know.”

This free event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Please RSVP at SCCTC.org/TallCop.

Heritage Center program

The Heritage Center will hold a virtual program on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Stuart Brock, who will talk about Cemetery Conservation.

In this informative session. Brock will share the dos and don’ts of headstone care, essential conservation techniques, and best practices for documenting cemetery markers. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, genealogist, or simply interested in cemetery conservation, this program will provide valuable insights to help protect and honor these important historical memorials.

For more information and to register, visit the center’s website at https://heritage.center/ or Facebook event at https://shorturl.at/T6LCN.

Mayor’s Breakfast

Urban Light Ministries’ second annual Mayor’s Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

This year’s event will pay tribute to residents who relocated to Springfield from other places and have significantly impacted the community.

Mayor Rob Rue will present a State of the City address, and local clergy will offer prayers for the community and its leadership.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or tickets, visit https://urbanlight.org/mayor-breakfast/.

Food pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Condominium meeting

The Greater Springfield Area Condominium Coalition’s (GSACC) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Greenlawn Village 1 condominium Party Barn, off Route 41, west of Springfield, 3030 Party Lane.

The presentation will be “Should You Switch From a Condo Association To an HOA?” and include the pros and cons of switching, if it will save residents money and what it costs to switch.

Jeff Kaman, from the Columbus law firm of Kaman and Cusimano will join for an in-depth discussion about this topic.

Condo Coalition meetings are free of charge and open to all condominium board members, as well as any interested condo residents.

For more information, questions, concerns, or to be placed on the GSACC mailing list, you may contact Jim Ullom at jullom@woh.rr.com or at 937-342-1102 or Terry Harris at joanneandterry@ameritech.net or at 937-390-3582.