What’s happening this week: Community meeting, exercise events and more

Community Meeting

The Springfield NAACP will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Zion Hill Church, 1010 Dibert Ave.

The following topics will be discussed: financial report, political action report, policy and procedures, membership, women in NAACP, vacant positions, and community coordinator.

For questions or concern, call 937-521-2650.

Sales Events

Rockstar Sales Academy will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Springfield Small Business Development Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

This will be an intensive and empowering event designed to elevate sales skills and drive growth for your business, and was curated as a comprehensive event that combines cutting-edge strategies, industry insights and hands-on training.

The speaker will be Chuck Moorman, Springfield SBDC business coach. This in-person event is free. For more information, contact Rachel DeWitt at the Springfield SBDC at rdewitt@sprinfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821.

Meet the Author

Meet Author Amanda Irene Rush at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at The Champaign County Library.

In her memoir “The Gathering Girl,” Rush attempts to make meaning of the cumulative and relatively quiet damage wrought by her parents’ divorce, her mother’s mental illness, and a childhood in which she was generally left to tend to herself. Her hope is that anyone who has experienced adverse childhood events or who lives with the residue of a dysfunctional family will find solace in her story.

Tai Chi

Free outdoor Tai Chi classes will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday near Buck Creek on the grounds of Ferncliff.

Enter through Ferncliff’s lower Plum Street gate. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

The classes are not happening on or near any burial space and participants are asked to always be respectful of the area. For questions, call Ferncliff at 937-322-3491.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.