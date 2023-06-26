X

New Springfield car wash under construction, will open later this year

A new car wash planned for Springfield is now under construction and scheduled to open later this year.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash is being built on the site of a former plaza in the 1300 block of West First Street.

The car wash will open in the fall or winter of this year, and there will be a celebration on-site during the grand opening, according to WhiteWater Express Car Wash officials.

Officials said monthly unlimited memberships, free vacuums, towels and other amenities with every wash will be offered, just as they are at nearly 100 other locations nationwide.

The new car wash is being built in the area where Cousin Vinny’s Pizza had been. The same plaza previously housed a Capitol Cleaners, Subway and a check-cashing business. A second building in the plaza remains in use.

The car wash builder is Haglage Construction, according to a sign posted where the business will be built.

The car wash is “coming soon” to Springfield at 1394 W. First St., according to the WhiteWater Express website, as well ones planned at 3851 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek and 2931 W. Alexanderville Bellbrook Road in Dayton.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash has locations in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

