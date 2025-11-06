‘We’re stunned by the Clark County vote’; Failed parks replacement levy to go on future ballots

Castillo pointed to the multiple tax asks facing Clark County citizens as a potential factor in the failure. She said while the levy would have had no additional tax, it would cost an additional $4 to $7 each year, being adjusted to current property values rather than those from the very first levy.

“The reason we had a replacement is that our current levy funding is based on the 2011 home values, and in order to ever have any increased funding, it would have been through a replacement levy,” Castillo said.

Loss of levy funding could change entire park system

If the levy fails again after two more attempts to ensure continued parks funding, Castillo said the district would have to reevaluate the whole system.

“If that were the case, we would lose a third of our funding to take care of our parks, and we have not even begun to discuss what that would mean,” Castillo said.

Parks staffing is now half of what it was 20 years ago.

For now, the parks will continue to operate as normal, and Castillo said they’ll work to better tell the district’s story and why parks are important.

“We really appreciate the support that we have been given over the last 15 years, and we want to continue that, because parks are a very vital part of our community and having green spaces and places to enjoy with your family are very important to everyone,” Castillo said. “Parks are something that no matter what your background is or your income, you can all enjoy them equally.”

District cares for thousands of acres, dozens of locations

Clark County has more than 2,000 acres of parks and recreational facilities throughout 37 locations. There are more than 97,000 parks program participants in cultural, environmental and recreational activities each year, according to the park district.

The Clark County Park District merged with the National Trails Parks and Recreation District last year for more consistent and unified offerings.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Along with the more than 2,000 acres of parkland, the district also manages the Carleton Davidson Baseball Stadium, the Chiller ice rink, Springfield’s skateboard park on Mitchell Avenue and Splash Zone.

The park’s first levy passed in 2011 and was renewed in 2015, both times with large voter support.

‘Parks and recreation changes lives’

Across the state, 90% of park levies passed on Election Day, according to the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association.

“We are beyond ecstatic,” Woody Woodward, executive director, said in a release. “Overall, it’s one of the best election nights for parks and recreation that we have ever seen in Ohio. We say, every day, that parks and recreation changes lives. Ohio voters clearly understand that and value it.”

Clark County was the only county park district unsuccessful in passing its levy.

“We’re stunned by the Clark County vote,” Woodward said. “That agency is doing amazing work in a community that really benefits from the services they provide. It’s hard to understand.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

He pointed to property taxes as being a concern but said with voters approving other levies, they showed “they clearly believe that parks and recreation is worth the investment.”

Castillo said green spaces are vital, something that the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated.

“When the world shut down in 2020, people flocked to those parks and to those trails and it became an outlet for people when we didn’t have another one,” Castillo said. “So, I just hope people remember that they’re always there. ... There’s so many things you can do in the parks and they benefit each one of us.”