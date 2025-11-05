Clark County parks levy leading in early voting results

The levy would maintain safe trails, clean spaces and programs for all ages, at the cost of a slight tax increase for property owners.

The 0.6-mill levy would collect $1.9 million annually and cost $21 per each $100,000 of appraised home value, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office.

The county’s current parks levy passed in 2011 and was renewed in 2015.

Since this year’s ballot measure is a replacement and not a renewal, it would reset the millage rate, costing the owner of a $100,000 home $6.12 more than they are currently paying for the levy, according to the auditor’s office.

If passed, the levy would start in 2026 and first be due in 2027.

Clark County has more than 2,000 acres of parks and recreational facilities throughout 37 locations. There are more than 97,000 parks program participants in cultural, environmental and recreational activities each year.

The park district contributed more than $60 million annually to Clark County’s economy, according to the district.

The Clark County Park District merged with the National Trails Parks and Recreation District last year for more consistent and unified offerings.

Along with the more than 2,000 acres of parkland, the district also manages the Carleton Davidson Baseball Stadium, the Chiller ice rink, Springfield’s skateboard park on Mitchell Avenue and Splash Zone.