O’Conner’s Irish Pub expanding with new Springfield event space

The new space is about the size of the dining room, which can hold more than 300 people. People will be able to get to the space through a separate entrance or through O’Conner’s dining room.

The space is not set up yet, but Ramsey said she hopes to open in December.

“We had material setbacks due to COVID, and the contractor can’t get his hands on some things,” she said.

Although the space isn’t open yet, they are currently booking for bands to start in the new space. Bands will also continue to play in the current space.

To help with the new space, the pub is hiring full and part-time servers. They have 25 staff members, but are looking to hire three or four more.

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.

For more information, visit O’Conner’s Irish Pub on Facebook.