Weekend filled with a variety of Holiday in the City activities

This is the one day for kids ages 10-under to have cookies for breakfast when it’s the Le Torte Dolci Holiday Cookie Decorating, 8-10 a.m. at 36 N. Fountain Ave. The free event allows kids, accompanied by an adult, to have a sugar cookie to create their own unique design on. Baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase.

You can see Willy Wonka’s adventures on the big screen or you can experience a live version of it with Willy Wonka’s Pure Imagination Experience, noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The rotunda will transform into a Wonka-inspired experience of pure imagination to interact with characters, sweet treats and activities, along with a chance at a golden ticket for a special prize. This event is free and for ages 17-under.

Santa Con, 3-10 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., has become one of the city’s most anticipated holiday events. Admission is free and visitors will find live music, special drinks, costume contests, a Christmas tree village and more.

The State Theatre, 19 S. Fountain Ave., will host its second free holiday movie matinee, 5-9 p.m.

Other Saturday activities include Santa appearing noon to 4 p.m. on the third floor at the Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St., during Holiday at the Hatch and Holiday in the Market at COHatch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday’s events

Holiday at the Museum, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., will have a visit from Santa, art projects to make and take and more. Artist Amanda Love, whose exhibition “Tigris” just opened, will create new artwork and meet visitors.

The Clark County Public Library will join and offer a reading nook and there will be a letter-writing station for guests who would like to write a note of cheer to American military personnel serving away from home. This event is free.

Guys who don’t like to shop or don’t have ideas may find them at Firefly Boutique, 28 N. Fountain Ave., for the Bourbon & Brews Men’s Shopping Event, noon to 3 p.m.

Create a work of art at the Santa and the Grinch Holiday Paint Party by Sip & Dipity, 1-3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott. The cost is $24 and seating is limited.

The Simunye Carol Sing Mix, Mingle and Jingle will be 5-6:30 p.m. at the esplanade by the downtown Christmas tree and COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Other activities

The Speedway Ice Skating Rink in Market Alley will operate 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-8 p.m. Sunday. Skating including skate rental is $5 for ages 6-older. Horse and carriage rides will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the esplanade across from the Courtyard by Marriott. The cost is $5 a person and free for ages 6-under.

For the calendar of Holiday in the City activities and events and updates, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld/.