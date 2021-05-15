Weekend catchup: 3 Clark County stories you need to know

“We can confirm Clark County’s 9-1-1 system is operational, and public safety is not at risk at this time,” said Michael Cooper, the Clark County Public Information Officer.

County officials said that an investigation is underway as they work to determine the source of the malware activity as well as its overall impact.

Clark County to mirror state guidance regarding masks, social distancing

Clark County leaders say they will follow state guidance as Governor Mike DeWine seeks to roll back Ohio’s mask order along with other coronavirus pandemic rules in June.

The idea is that it would be up to each person as well as local businesses to make their own decisions regarding the wearing of masks, following social distancing as well as other protective measures.

The governor has asked the Ohio Department of Health to remove most coronavirus-related health orders on June 2. However, those that will remain in effect will relate to nursing homes and assisted living centers and pandemic data collection.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said that county commissioners will likely have conversations closer to June related to how the easing of restrictions will be implemented.

In terms of the overall business sector, the lifting of restrictions will offer more flexibility for employers and business owners, said Mike McDorman, the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.

New grocery to move into former southside Kroger site

A new grocery store is slated to move into the old Kroger location on South Limestone Street as Springfield City Commissioners reached an agreement to sell the property.

The space is expected to be sold to Groceryland LLC, whose president is Ravindra Patel who alongside local physician Vipul Patel are investors in the project.

They also own several grocery stores in the Dayton and Columbus areas and four retail and gas stations in Ohio, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.

The goal is to begin renovations to the former Kroger site in June with the new grocery being open to customers by the end of the year, the news release added.

Springfield city officials say the project will create 60 new jobs and $1.2 million in payroll.

