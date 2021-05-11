New grocery to move into former southside Kroger site

The space is expected to be sold to Groceryland LLC, whose president is local physician Vipul Patel who owns several grocery stores in the Dayton and Columbus areas and four retail and gas stations in Ohio, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.

Groceryland is expected to invest $2 million in property improvements, including a new roof, ceiling, lighting, fixtures, flooring, parking lot, building façade, landscaping as well as signage and miscellaneous equipment.