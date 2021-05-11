New grocery to move into former southside Kroger site

A new grocery store is slated to move into the old Kroger location on South Limestone Street as Springfield City Commissioners reached an agreement to sell the property.
The space is expected to be sold to Groceryland LLC, whose president is local physician Vipul Patel who owns several grocery stores in the Dayton and Columbus areas and four retail and gas stations in Ohio, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.
Groceryland is expected to invest $2 million in property improvements, including a new roof, ceiling, lighting, fixtures, flooring, parking lot, building façade, landscaping as well as signage and miscellaneous equipment.
The goal is to begin renovations to the former Kroger site in June with the new grocery being open to customers by the end of the year, the news release added.
Springfield city officials say the project will create 60 new jobs and $1.2 million in payroll.
The closure of the Kroger location on South Limestone early last year created a food desert for residents who lacked transportation and other means to shop at other Springfield grocers.
City and community leaders have since met to discuss long-term solutions and interim plans to fill the void left by that Kroger store.