Springview Government Center to be closed on Wednesday

The Springview Government Center will be closed to the public on Wednesday due to a planned water outage in the area, according to a statement from the county.
The water outage will be due to the City of Springfield Service Department shutting off water to several hundred Clark County Utilities customers in Maplewood and Holiday Hills on Wednesday.
The shut up will start at 8 a.m. and repairs could take up to eight hours.
The Board of Clark County Commissioners will still host their regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Wednesday morning, however, all restrooms and drinking fountains will be closed due to planned outage.
All other offices at the Springview Government Center, which is located at 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield, will remain open for virtual services throughout the day at clarkcountyohio.gov.
For more information about the water outage, customers can call the Clark County Utilities Department at 937-521-2150.