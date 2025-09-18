WATCH: Body camera footage of Taser incident with Springfield officer released

The police officer later found the vehicle in the 500 block of South Isabella Street and attempted to stop the driver again, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran from the officer, and after a brief foot pursuit, the officer used a department-issued Taser, which injured the suspect.

The suspect can be seen going stiff and falling immediately to the ground with his arms at his sides. Blood can be seen pooling under his face. This footage, from the officer who deployed the Taser, has no sound.

Officers in later footage said that he was bleeding from his nose and his mouth, and was going in and out of consciousness.

He can be heard asking for help up, but an officer tells him to stay on the ground leaning forward to prevent him from choking on his own blood.

When the officer wipes the man’s face, the cloth comes away covered in blood. The man’s speech sounds slurred and he can be heard struggling to breathe. The officer remarks on his nose.

“It looks like his nose is — he busted his nose in," the officer said. “... He has a pretty serious facial injury.”

Police load him into an SPD van and transport him to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

Police said Wednesday that he remains in the hospital in critical condition.