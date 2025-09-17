Springfield police officer on leave following traffic stop incident, Ohio BCI investigating

“The officer did not pursue at that time due to the reckless manner in which the suspect was operating the vehicle and the significant risk it posed to public safety,” police said.

The police officer later found the vehicle in the 500 block of South Isabella Street and attempted to stop the driver again, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran from the officer, and after a brief foot pursuit, the officer used a department-issued taser, which injured the suspect. The suspect was transported to Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment. Information regarding the injuries isn’t yet available.

The officer involved was placed on leave pending a review of the incident, officials said.

“The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted and responded to investigate the incident and process the scene,” police said. “In accordance with standard procedure, the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal review of the incident is conducted.”

Any additional follow-up regarding the investigation should be directed to BCI.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.