Harvesting Hope: Local event supports families who deal with abuse, poverty

Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI) annual Harvesting Hope fundraiser later this month will demonstrate community impact.

The event dinner will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike.

This year FYI will share their mission with a game show theme, “Let’s Make a Difference.”

“This hybrid-style event will merge the excitement of a game show with the importance of spreading awareness of how we can positively impact our community,” said Communications Director Erica Stefanow.

Attendees can participate in multiple interactive and informative games that convey the FYI mission, while also learning information about the organization. Some of the topics that will be covered include internet safety, relationship red flags, trusted adults in a youth’s life, car seat safety and ACEs scores: what they mean and how to lower them.

FYI staff and supporters will also share stories and experiences.

“Every day families and children are suffering from traumas caused by generational cycles of abuse and poverty,” Stefanow said. “FYI’s mission is to empower families and provide hope, rescuing and protecting those families and children to prevent future trauma by redirecting their paths through education, training, and support in our multiple programs.”

FYI, a local nonprofit, reaches the community through its four programs: The Parenting Network, Real Life Choices, New Roots Mentoring and Community Garden.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Heavy appetizers and desserts will be provided.

To register, visit FYIHarvestingHope2023.eventbrite.com. The deadline is Sept. 12.