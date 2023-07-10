Walgreens to close 150 U.S. locations

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens plans to close more than 100 store locations across the United States, the company announced June 27.

The pharmacy store chain will close 150 U.S. locations by the end of August 2024, Walgreens confirmed in a statement to NBC Chicago. Walgreens has not yet announced which stores are targeted for closure.

The company cited struggling sales, part of which is affected by lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales.

Walgreens reported $118 million of net earnings in its fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings report, released June 27, marking a 59% decrease from $289 million in net earnings reported for the same period last year. In addition, Walgreens’ expected full-year adjusted earnings has dropped to between $4 and $4.05 per share, down from a previous forecast of $4.45 to $4.65 per share.

“Our revised guidance takes an appropriately cautious forward view in light of consumer spending uncertainty, while still demonstrating clear drivers of a return to operating growth next fiscal year,” CEO Rosalind Brewer said.

“I am confident that our turnaround strategy positions WBA to drive sustainable core growth and deliver long-term shareholder value,” she added.

In addition to closing 150 Walgreens locations across the U.S., Walgreens Boots Alliance – the holding company which owns Walgreens and Boots retail stores – also will close 300 Boots locations in the United Kingdom, according to NBC Chicago.