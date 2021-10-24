Voters choose the Best of Springfield in 43 categories

Station 1

Station 1 finished first for Best Bar Food, second in Best Bar/Brewpub and third in Best Pizza and Best Wings/Chicken.

Situated directly across a fire station, it offers pizza, subs and sandwiches, wraps, chicken wings, salads and appetizers. A newly remodeled kitchen has improved the operation, as well.

Chris Chilton, aka DJ Chill

Chilton finished first in Best Band or DJ as DJ Chill and second in Best First Responder, a new category added this year.

In November, he will celebrate 24 years as a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Springfield Fire Rescue Division. His DJ travels have also taken him north to Milwaukee, south to Atlanta, east to Connecticut and all over the Buckeye State.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy won two categories, Best Ice Cream and Best Place for Kids Fun and finished second in Best Place to Take Visitors. The local institution continues to be a favorite in multiple areas.

Check out all of the winners in a special section inside the News-Sun today.

Special section inside

A special best of Springfield section has printed in today’s Springfield News-Sun with a full list of winners, stories on several notable winners and plenty of photos.