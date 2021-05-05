Voter Turnout low in Clark and Champaign counties

Primary elections are typically smaller than the general elections that are held in November, said Amber Lopez, the deputy director for the Clark County Board of Elections.

There were no Democratic primaries and not all the precincts in the county had issues to vote on, Lopez said of the election on Tuesday.

Turn out was pretty low in Champaign County as its board of elections reported a voter turnout of 6.47%. The county did not have any county wide issues on the ballot and had only one race.

In total 112 people in the county voted in the primary election, 105 casting a ballot for the First Ward seat in the Urbana City Council race, in which Amy Jumper secured 52.04% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

However, there are only 1,622 registered voters in that ward. In addition to that, 7 voters in Champaign County voted on a substitute levy for the Northwestern Local School District out of the 22 who were eligible.

The district primarily serves students in Clark County, where the levy passed by more than 60%, according to unofficial election results.

“This one was out of the ordinary since it was so small,” said Jodi Flora, the deputy director of the Champaign County Board of Elections. She was referring to the primary elections as a whole in the county.

Flora said they are expecting a much larger election come November as more precincts will be involved as there will be township, village and school board races on the ballot.

Both she and Lopez said that the elections on Tuesday ran smoothly. However, there was a technical glitch in terms of reporting the results on the website in Clark County.

By the numbers

7,419 - Number of ballots cast in Clark County

112 - Number of ballots cast in Champaign County

8 - Number of issues on ballot in Clark County

2 - Number of issues on ballot in Champaign County