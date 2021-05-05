Northwestern schools substitute levy passes

According to unofficial early results, 62.58% or 1,067 voters cast ballots for the levy, and 37.42% or 638 voters rejected the levy in Clark County. In Champaign County, the levy failed by one vote with 42.86% or three votes for the levy and 57.14% or four votes against the levy.

The substitute levy represents about 10% of the district’s operating budget and the amount of revenue generated by the levy is $1,715,690.

Steiner said the levy is also eligible for tax exemptions through the State of Ohio, which means the state pays for 12% of the levy, or $205,882.80.

If the substitute levy had not passed, the only way to make room in the budget would have been to cut personnel or programs, Steiner said.