Daniel Carey wins Republican nomination for Clark County Municipal Court Judge

Daniel Carey edged out two candidates in the Republican primary for Clark County Municipal Court Judge on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
Carey had 45.9% of the vote, while Robert Lancaster Jr. had 28.3% and Clark County Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle had 25.7%, according to unofficial results.
“I’m very pleased and very thankful to the voters for the support,” Carey said. “I want to extend a tip of the hat to both Lancaster and Melissa Tuttle. They both ran very spirited campaigns.”
Lancaster said it was “unfortunate” that he wasn’t able to pull out a win in the race. He said he had not spoken to or conceded to Carey as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Tuttle said she was “obviously disappointed” with the results of the election, but said while she was campaigning that many people told her they wanted her to remain as Clerk of Courts.
“Hopefully, I can be considered as a judicial candidate in the future,” Tuttle said.
Carey will now face the Democrat nominee, David Herier, in November’s general election.
The winner of that race will replace incumbent Judge Thomas Trempe, a Democrat who was first elected in 2003.
One additional candidate, Brian Driscoll, was listed on the ballot. However, Driscoll told the Springfield News-Sun he had dropped out of the race and was no longer campaigning.
Driscoll’s decision to withdraw from the race came too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
Current Clark County Municipal Court Judge Stephen Schumaker also won his Republican primary. He had no opponents.