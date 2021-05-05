Daniel Carey wins Republican nomination for Clark County Municipal Court Judge

“Hopefully, I can be considered as a judicial candidate in the future,” Tuttle said.

Carey will now face the Democrat nominee, David Herier, in November’s general election.

The winner of that race will replace incumbent Judge Thomas Trempe, a Democrat who was first elected in 2003.

One additional candidate, Brian Driscoll, was listed on the ballot. However, Driscoll told the Springfield News-Sun he had dropped out of the race and was no longer campaigning.

Driscoll’s decision to withdraw from the race came too late to have his name removed from the ballot.

Current Clark County Municipal Court Judge Stephen Schumaker also won his Republican primary. He had no opponents.