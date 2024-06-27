Springfield man indicted in bike path attack

According to court records, police responded to a report of an assault at Simon Kenton bike trail and Mitchell Boulevard. The female, whose identity and age are not listed in the report, showed the officers bruises, scrapes and marks she suffered from the attack.

She said the man followed her and chased her, knocking her to the ground, according to the report. The attacker punched, scratched and strangled her and the victim fought back, freeing herself and calling 911.

According to the report, the attacker fled and evidence collected led to a registered sex offender, pointing to Humphreys. The victim also identified Humphreys in a lineup, the report said.

According to court records, Humphreys was convicted of rape in 2021 in Shelby County Juvenile Court when he was 15.

Humphreys is currently in custody at the Clark County Jail.