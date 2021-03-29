Vietnam veterans honored at DAR wreath ceremony in Springfield

Springfield Vietnam veteran Randy Ark was recognized for his service. Ark, who earlier this year was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries he received in the war, has spoken at DAR events and at previous Day of Remembrance ceremonies at the VFW, and was appreciative of the DAR presenting this event in its place.

John Campbell, a Marine who served in Vietnam in 1965-66 and represents the Ohio Marine Corps League Detachment H. Eugene “Doak” Walker #963, was a featured speaker. He talked about his family’s crest having the motto “Never Forget” and how fitting that was for this day.

“Today, that means a lot. There the more than 58,000 names on the Vietnam Wall,” he said, naming widows, victims of friendly fire, POWs and countless others associated with the war. “May we never forget.”

Campbell later added he was looking forward to 2022 for VFW Post #1031′s ceremony to return bigger than before.

Nowicki placed the red, white and blue wreath at the base of the memorial as Marine Corps League member John Eichelberger performed “Taps” on his trumpet. Brown fought off tears as she concluded the ceremony.

Lagonda Chapter members said they hope to continue marking this day. In December 2020, they also participated in another national DAR event, National Wreaths Across America Day, recognizing those who serve or have served in the U.S. military and to teach about the value of freedom at the Columbia Street Cemetery and want to continue that tradition as well later this year.