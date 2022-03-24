Vietnam Veterans Day of Remembrance ceremony to return

The ceremony will begin with an invocation, the posting of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance. The Lagonda Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a wreath dedicated to Vietnam veterans.

“These ladies are some of the most patriotic I’ve ever encountered,” Ark said.

Guests will include Brad Boyer of National Trail Parks and Recreation, who will give an update on the Clark County Veterans Memorial Park, Jim Ryan of the Veterans Commission, who will discuss services the organization offers, and members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Ark said he will give comments on why Vietnam Veterans Day of Remembrance on March 29 is so significant and read the declaration by President Barack Obama.

Dr. James Thomas Hardy, chief of staff at Dayton VA Health Care, will be the keynote speaker. Hardy is an Army veteran, who began as an infantry platoon leader and served as an Army Ranger and advisor to Vietnamese infantry units.

He attended medical school in 1976 and has gone on to serve in many leadership positions and retired after 20 years of active service.

The event will conclude with a CAP ceremony, 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Gregory Tucker, a Veteran Outreach Specialist from Dayton, will have a table set up with gifts and informational flyers for the veterans and family members present.

Following the event, food and drinks and a lunch will be available.

“I hope we have a good turnout especially for those who may have questions about what services are available to veterans and what compensations they may qualify for,” Ark said.

For more information on the Day of Remembrance, contact Bobby Crabtree at Bcrabtree11@woh.rr.com.