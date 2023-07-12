Vietnam Moving Wall coming to Urbana

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will be on display in Urbana from Sept. 21-25.

Elton Cultice, airport manager at Grimes Field Municipal Airport, said he originally contracted with the wall in 2019 to be here in 2020, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening, so it was pushed to 2021, then 2022.

“This is our chance to honor and respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice through remembrance and education. Bringing the Moving Wall here gives many people an opportunity to see the Wall that they otherwise would never have,” he said.

The Wall will arrive Wednesday night, Sept. 20, then at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, officials will escort the wall from Freedom Grove north on 68 through Urbana to Mid America Flight Museum, 1412 N. Main St., where it will be set up. Everyone is welcome to join the escort. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Moving Wall truck will join the VFW during the Chili Festival Hoopla Parade.

A public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Dave Cox, VFW chaplain, will give the invocation, Kirby Brandenberg will read a declaration from Jim Jordan’s office, and Mayor Bill Bean and Champaign County Commissioners will speak and place a wreath on the wall. Fire Captain Eric Beverly will play bagpipes, and the ceremony will end with a volley by the American Legion Rifle Team and an aircraft fly-by.

The Moving Wall’s visit to Urbana is sponsored by the Grimes Foundation, and the Urbana VFW 5451 will be setting it up and coordinating staff and security while it’s on display. The Champaign County Pilot’s Association will donate food for the volunteers, and is also having a Car, Truck & Bike Show Sept. 23 at the airport that will include a bounce house and other kids activities.

The Moving Wall will be open 24 hours a day to the public until it is taken down at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

If you’d like to volunteer or help sponsor the appearance, contact Elton Cultice, airport manager at Grimes Field Municipal Airport, at 937-652-4319 or Carl, Craig or Fred at the VFW/DAV at 937-653-6365. Updates can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I74Grimes.