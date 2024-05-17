Christopher A. Fahl, 41, of 880 Gable St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Christopher D. Giannaris, 40, of 4379 Shoupmill Drive, assault, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ciera L. Hurn, 18, of 832 Mound St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kody D. Johnson, 24, disrupting pub. service, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rodney J. Oglesby, 39, of 147 E. Grand Ave., weapons under disability, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shanna Oliver, 53, of Xenia, falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Kathrya A. Shockey, 39, of 880 Gable St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Brandon Smith, 39, of 1020 W. Mulberry St., request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.

Julian Craig, 22, of 1318 Amherst Road, violation of temporary protection order, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 30, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. H, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to $7,500 community service.

Matthew R. Miller, 36, of Kettering, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, tail lights, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryan K. Wile, 43, of 144 Gordon Road, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Bryan K. Wile, 43, of 144 Gordon Road, inducing panic, continued, public defender appointed.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request..

Christina M Parks, 27, of 508 Tibbetts Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $100, menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Christina M. Parks, 27, of 508 Tibbetts Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $100.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of 742 N. Burnett Road, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

John D. Thomas, 44, of 1356 Rutland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to menacing, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 6 months of probation, to get counseling immediately, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $250.