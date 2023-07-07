Clark County mosquito spraying to begin to address West Nile virus

In response to a positive sample of West Nile virus in Clark County mosquitos, health officials will soon start spraying mosquito killing products.

Spraying will take place in Springfield over the next two weeks in the Southgate neighborhood on the south side and the Ridgewood neighborhood on the west side to reduce the population of “nuisance” mosquitos, according to a press release from the Clark County Combined Health District.

“With the recognition that certain mosquitoes can act as transmitters for various serious diseases, the CCCHD is taking proactive measures to safeguard the community’s health and well-being,” the press release stated. “Recent mosquito samples taken on the west end of Springfield have tested positive for West Nile Virus. As compared to previous years, CCCHD is increasing the area to be sprayed for mosquitos to reduce the prevalence of West Nile Virus in the community.”

The product is an environmentally friendly spray that poses no threat to humans or other animals, and will be applied with an “ultra-low volume applicator,” according to the health department. Residents will know when the product is being applied if they spot the health department’s marked white Ford pickup truck.

The truck will drive through the identified neighborhoods at 10 mph applying the visible mist, according to the health department. Spraying will take place from dusk to midnight — when mosquitos are most active. Residents should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle.

To inquire about opting out of the spraying or for any other questions, individuals can email environmental@ccchd.com. Updates and reminders will be posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

“By diligently implementing mosquito control measures and fostering community participation, CCCHD aims to mitigate the presence of nuisance mosquitoes and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” the press release stated.

The health department urged the public to take measures to avoid mosquito bites such as wearing long sleeves and long pants and spraying bug repellant Thursday. West Nile virus is a common virus in mosquitos and there have been very few cases of it in humans in Clark County.