What’s happening this weekend: Mental health, gardening events and more

The National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) Registry and Mercy Health will host a “Be the Match” registry recruitment event from 8 to 10 a.m. today at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., for community members to learn how they could save a life.

Nearly 70% of patients needing a blood stem cell transplant don’t have a fully matched donor in their family and depend on NMDP to find an unrelated donor. All it takes is a simple cheek swab to join the NMDP registry.

To learn more, contact Tonya Davis at tdavis2@nmdp.org.

Juvenile Court Event

With May being Treatment Court Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, the Clark County Juvenile Court will be hosting a small event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

The event is to spread awareness to community members about Mental Health and Treatment Courts. There will be an activity, snacks and cookies.

Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “Annie Jr.,” the children’s version of the musical based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, students, and veterans. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the Legend box office, (937) 505-2945 or at the website, jlttickets.org.

Veterans Volunteers

Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum will honor over 300 veterans in the Veterans sections and need volunteers to help with placing the flags at the grave of each serviceman and woman interred in Ferncliff’s Veterans Sections.

There will be a meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial near section R for those that want to help.

Kid Gardening Program

The Master Gardeners of Clark County will host “Gardening is Fun!” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, for kids ages five to 10 years old. Participants will meet at Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

Activities will include planting seeds in a pot, making seed balls, seed tape, and plant row markers. Kids will learn the basic fundamentals of growing flowers and vegetables.

There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted. You can register your child at go.osu.edu/gardeningisfun. A parent must be present during the class.

Cook-In

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 819 Kenton St., will have its annual free cook-in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is free to anyone who would like a free meal. Everyone is welcome.

If you would like to donate or help serve in any way, call John Lippolis at 937-244-5618.

Mental Health Fair

The Clark County Public Library is partnering with community organizations for a mental health resource fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the main library, 201 S. Fountain Ave., in the rotunda.

Talk with providers and learn about mental health resources in your area. Crafts and raffle prizes will also be available.

The featured providers include BrightView, CitiLookout, McKinley Hall, Mental Health Services, Mental Health Recovery Board, NAMI of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties, Sunrise Treatment Center, Project Woman, United Senior Services, Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Clark County Combined Health District and WellSpring.

Greenon Alumni Banquet

The Annual Enon-Greenon Alumni Association Banquet will be held on Saturday at Greenon High School.

Building tours will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by check-in and social hour at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 p.m.

The Class of 1974 will be honored and Earl Spriggs, Jr. scholarship recipients will be awarded.

All Enon and Greenon Alumni are invited to attend, and reservations are required.

For reservations or more information, contact GreenonAlumni@gmail.com, follow on Facebook at Enon-Greenon Alumni or mail to PO Box 193, Enon, OH.

Sanctuary Series

The fifteenth season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue with Kent Brooks on Sunday. Following the show, attendees are invited to a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.

Music in the Gardens

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County continue their Music in the Gardens at 7 p.m. on Monday, with local band “Witt-FREE” at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, and sit down for an evening of music. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programs.

