Lifelong New Carlisle resident, drag racer, community booster dies

“Ray was an active man whose various interests impacted both his family and those around him. Ray was a beacon of light that reached so many people. His smile, kindness, and charisma captivated everyone instantly,” his obituary said.

Franks graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1972, was a lifelong advocate of Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) programs, where his machine trades education “provided a great foundation for every dream he moved forward to achieve,” helped with the Tecumseh car show and Heritage of Flight festivals, loved and participated in baseball and was a pro drag racer.

For his passion for engineering, Franks founded and grew several companies including foundries, race teams and aftermarket automotive product business, his obituary said.

Starting his career in 1973, he enjoyed NHRA drag racing, starting out in the sportsman ranks, moving to Super Gas and then to the professional level with his Pro Stock team. He invented several new products to support the racing industry and revolutionized as-cast cylinder heads and manifolds.

With his love of baseball, Franks played sandlot as a child, coached his grandchildren, participated in an adult baseball league and managed his childhood ballfield in New Carlisle, known as Gastineau Field.

Franks is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; children, Stephanie Partlow, Crystal Green and Shawn; siblings Clifford, Arlene Harrell and Richard; grandchildren, Zachary, Tiffany, Abigail, Caitlin, James, Joseph, Nicholas, Tyler, Ryan and Alexis; and great-grandchildren, TJ and Jaylynn; and several nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the same location, followed by a burial at New Carlisle Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.trostelchapman.com.