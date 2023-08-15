Urbana’s Mercy Health receives 5-star ranking for Medicare, Medicaid

News
By
43 minutes ago
X

Mercy Health - Urbana was recognized for the third year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services with a five-star rating.

According to a release, the rating serves as a “valuable tool for patients seeking the best healthcare options.” The ratings take into account safety, quality and patient experience.

More than 4,500 hospitals were evaluated and 480 received the recognition.

“I am extremely proud that Mercy Health – Urbana was able to achieve this honor for the third year in a row. It is absolutely a testament to the outstanding, talented team we have here” Jamie Houseman, hospital president, said in a release. “They are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring our patients have access to exceptional care, and this continued recognition is proof of our commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.”

The star ratings are designed to encourage improvements in care and safety as hospitals “strive to achieve and maintain high rankings,” according to the release.

More information on healthcare providers and their ratings by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is available at Medicare.gov.

In Other News
1
Some Clark, Champaign schools start classes this week
2
What’s happening this week: library events, food pantry and more
3
U.S. Steel rejects $7.3B buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs
4
Preliminary NTSB helicopter report gives new details of Clark County...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top