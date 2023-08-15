Urbana’s Mercy Health receives 5-star ranking for Medicare, Medicaid

Mercy Health - Urbana was recognized for the third year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services with a five-star rating.

According to a release, the rating serves as a “valuable tool for patients seeking the best healthcare options.” The ratings take into account safety, quality and patient experience.

More than 4,500 hospitals were evaluated and 480 received the recognition.

“I am extremely proud that Mercy Health – Urbana was able to achieve this honor for the third year in a row. It is absolutely a testament to the outstanding, talented team we have here” Jamie Houseman, hospital president, said in a release. “They are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring our patients have access to exceptional care, and this continued recognition is proof of our commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.”

The star ratings are designed to encourage improvements in care and safety as hospitals “strive to achieve and maintain high rankings,” according to the release.

More information on healthcare providers and their ratings by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is available at Medicare.gov.