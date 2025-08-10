Urbana’s asphalt program continues with crack sealing work

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The crack sealing program will be done for many streets, including:

Boyce Street from Dorothy Moore Avenue to the eastern dead end

Fountain Circle

Diamond Court

Washington Avenue from East Lawn Avenue to North Jefferson Avenue

Lippencott Lane

Crescent Drive

Wooddale Drive

Finch Street

Ames Avenue

Amherst Drive from Finch Street to Bon Air Drive

East Powell Avenue from South Kenton Street to the eastern Corporation limit

East Broadway Street

Wards Lane

U.S. Route 68 South near the Urbana K-8 school building

Phoenix Drive

Ann Street

Elm Street

South Rohrer Street

Union Alley between Glenn Avenue and Railroad Street

Railroad Street from Union Alley to Gwynne Street

North Russell Street from Miami Street to Gwynne Street

Gwynne Street from North Edgewood Avenue to Poplar Street

Mosgrove Street from North Edgewood Avenue to North Oakland Street

Hitt Street

Elbert Street

Norwood Avenue/West State Route 29 from north of West Light Street to Millerstown Road

Railroad Street north of West Light Street

Taft Avenue

Portions of Dellinger Road from North Main Street to East Lawn Avenue that are shared with the city and Salem Twp. will be crack sealed with the cost of the work being shared between the two entities.

Parking restrictions will be posted in work areas, and vehicles parked there will be towed.

The asphalt resurfacing project is scheduled to start after Aug. 30 and be completed no later than Oct. 17 on the southwest part of the city on several streets, including:

West Broadway Street west of South High Street

Eichelberger Drive

South Walnut Street from West Broadway Street to West Powell Avenue

South Walnut Street from West Reynolds Street to Miami Street

West Water Street between South Main Street and South Walnut Street

Hovey Street between South Main Street and South High Street

College Street west of South High Street

South Russell Street from College Street to Miami Street

Abbey Lane between South High Street and Dewey Avenue

College Way between Dewey Avenue and South Edgewood Avenue

Last month, the Champaign County Engineer’s Office, under contract with the city, chip sealed James between South Edgewood avenues, and College Way and South Edgewood Avenue between State Route 55 and Miami Street. Later this summer, these chip sealed streets will be fog sealed, and South Edgewood Avenue will be restriped.

Earlier this summer, First Star Safety LLC restriped the pavement markings on South Jefferson and Patrick avenues (State Route 54), Washington from East Lawn to North Jefferson avenues, U.S. Route 68 South near the Urbana K-8 school building, and East Powell Avenue from South Main and South Kenton streets.

Later this summer, the Ohio Department of Transportation, under contract with the John R. Jurgensen Company, will resurface North Main Street between Washington Avenue and Gwynne Street to the northern corporation limits, as well as U.S. Route 68 North from Urbana to the Champaign/Logan County line.

Safety improvements will also be made to the striping layout and signage within the project corridor. This project will be completed by Oct. 15.