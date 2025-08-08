Family-owned insurance company in Springfield on its fourth generation owner

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a long-standing family business. It’s a privilege to carry on the legacy built by the generations before me,“ he said. ”Stepping into their shoes comes with its challenges — the standards they set were high — but I’m committed to upholding the same level of trust, service and integrity our clients have relied on for generations.”

Elliot’s great-grandfather, Burgess Elliott, founded the business in 1933 as Elliott Law & Will. In 1980, his grandfather, Tim Elliott, transitioned it into what became Elliot Insurance. His father, Todd Elliott, joined the agency in 1986 and “remained an integral part” of the business of decades.

In 2020, Elliott and his brother-in-law, Tim Sloan, took over ownership to “continue the family legacy into its fourth generation.”

“My grandfather and father remained actively involved for five years to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition, and we’re proud to carry forward the values and service that have defined our agency for over 90 years,” Elliott said.

Elliott is committed to growing the agency, expanding its impact and building “one of the strongest, most dedicated insurance teams in Ohio,” he said.

Growing the agency starts with the staff, Elliott said, by focusing on developing talent, hiring people who make an impact, building strong relationships in the community and expanding its digital presence.

“My goal is to honor our family legacy by delivering the same exceptional customer service our clients have always known — and to raise the bar even higher," he said. “Our goal is to be a trusted resource for individuals, families and businesses. I want our agency to be known not just for what we do, but for the trust and support we provide every step of the way.”

The agency has two locations, one at 1317 E. High St. in Springfield and the other at 113 E. High St. in Piqua. For more information, visit www.elliottinsurance.com.