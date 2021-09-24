springfield-news-sun logo
X

Urbana schools to require masks starting Monday

Urbana schools will require masks starting Monday. Here, children walk into Urbana Elementary and Junior High School for the first day of school in August. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Urbana schools will require masks starting Monday. Here, children walk into Urbana Elementary and Junior High School for the first day of school in August. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
18 minutes ago
Weekly student and staff cases reported decrease by over 30 in Clark and Champaign counties.

The Urbana City School District will require masks for all students and staff starting Monday.

“This proactive step was taken as a means to reduce the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus within the staff and student population of the district. Since the start of the school year, there have been an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Each of these positive cases generally results in the required quarantine of three to five students,” said Superintendent Charles Thiel.

The universal masking requirement was approved at Tuesday’s school board meeting and include students, staff and all visitors in the buildings. It includes all activities such as parent meetings, athletic events and student performances.

Springfield City Schools, Northeastern, Global Impact STEM Academy and Northwestern Elementary are the other local schools to require masks. Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh Local Schools are requiring masks through Oct. 1, and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has short-term masking in place for certain classes.

Thiel said the district has seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of students who have been absent from school for illness.

“Although many of these students may not be identified as COVID-19 positive, the addition of face masks should have a positive impact on reducing the potential for viral spread in the school setting,” he said.

The district is following recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, Thiel said, including strongly encouraging vaccination for those who are eligible, the use of face masks in school settings, social distancing, prompt care for people with COVID-19 symptoms, practicing good hygiene, and routine cleaning and disinfecting.

Thiel said with all these layered prevention strategies in place, more students can remain in the classroom and continue to participate in sports and other activities.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

According to the ODH school district dashboard for the week of Sept. 14-20, Urbana reported 20 new student and staff cases.

Twelve Clark County and three other Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the ODH. A total of 168 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Sept. 14-20. This is a decrease from the previous week’s total of 201 cases with 118 cases reported in Clark County schools and 50 in Champaign County schools.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student, 1 staff

Clark County ESC: 2 students

Clark-Shawnee: 6 students

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 7 students

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student, 1 staff

Greenon: 5 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 3 staff

Mechanicsburg: 15 students, 5 staff

Northeastern: 25 students, 2 staff

Northwestern: 10 students

Southeastern: 2 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 18 students, 1 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 10 students

Tecumseh: 21 students, 4 staff

Triad: 6 students

ExploreGreenon students return to school with modified transportation routes

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Sept. 14-20.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

Clark County had 17,992 coronavirus cases and 328 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 4,488 cases and 64 deaths.

As of Thursday, 64,333 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 48% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and almost 45% have been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 15,616 vaccination shots have been given. Just over 40% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 37% has been fully vaccinated.

By the numbers

17,992: Number of COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County

4,488: Number of COVID-19 cases reported in Champaign County

64,333: Number of vaccination shots given in Clark County

15,616: Number of vaccination shots given in Champaign County

In Other News
1
Man charged following New Carlisle cornfield search
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Greenon students return to school with modified transportation routes
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County road closures announced
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top