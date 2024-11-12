Urbana named best hometown by Ohio Magazine

“For residents, it offers a reason to feel proud of the place they call home and serves as a reminder of the vibrant, thriving community they are part of. As awareness grows, so does the potential for increased tourism and the hope that it translates directly into more spending at local businesses, boosting the economy and providing new opportunities for growth and development.”

Ohio Magazine sought nominations in spring of this years and held visits across the state during the summer to choose the honorees. Finalists were then evaluated in six categories including community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment, and culture and heritage.

After a review, Urbana was chosen for its “dynamic downtown, filled with unique shops and restaurants, its dedication to preserving local history, and its undeniable sense of community,” the magazine said.

Mayor Bill Bean said this award shines a light on “all the good things that’s been happening” in the city and that “it all comes back” to the people who have opened businesses, and city and county officials.

“All of us here in Urbana have worked very hard in making our community the best it could be ... From the city, merchants and property owners to the major businesses and manufacturers that I’ve always said give us the life blood to the community,” he said. “This award exemplifies all of the hard work we all have done, and I am proud of everybody that was involved in this project and I want to thank the Ohio magazine for bestowing this award upon are city.”

Urbana became a finalist after Polly Trenor, the visitor experience representative, submitted an application to the magazine highlighting the community.

Downtown Urbana has 31 shops and 12 eateries. There will be an additional full service restaurant, named Eatly, as well as two new clothing boutiques and a jewelry store opening soon, Neer said.

Since becoming director in 2019, Neer said she’s gotten “so much joy” watching the changes and growth in the city.

“This honor feels like a stepping stone toward even greater things and it gives myself and the staff at our Chamber motivation to keep that momentum going for our whole county,” she said.

Richard Ebert, director of the Champaign Economic Partnership, echoed Neer, saying it’s an honor to be recognized for having “something very special.”

“The continued progress is attracting both long time residents and new comes to enjoy what all we have to offer ... Everyone involved with this should be commended as we build the foundation for a better future for Urbana and Champaign County,” he said.

To celebrate this achievement, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau held a special ceremony on Saturday in downtown Urbana. The day also featured an exhibit showcasing the many businesses and organization that played a role in earning this honor.

“What an honor it is to enjoy this special recognition for our community. Henry Ford once said, ‘Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is a success.’ My thanks to everyone for their part in making the City of Urbana one of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns,” Bean said.

Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown honorees will be featured in the November/December 2024 and July/August 2025 issues of the magazine, as well as online at ohiomagazine.com.