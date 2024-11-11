What’s happening this week: Cancer awareness, shopping events and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Current Drug Climate in Ohio” presented by Shawn Bain, Retired Captain Franklin County Sheriffs and Co-Owner Global Drug Concepts.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Winter drive

“Wrapped in Warmth” Winter Essentials Drive for Sheltered Inc. will be held through Tuesday.

Help keep families in need warm this winter by donating winter essentials such as winter coats (youth and adult sizes, must be new or clean/gently used), light weight blankets, hand warmers, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, flashlights, waterproof tarps, thermal water bottles and backpacks.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon at the Leadership Clark County Office in the Commerce Point Building, 20 S. Limestone St., as well as WesBanco at 28 E. Main St. and at 1480 Upper Valley Pike.

This drive is a partnership with the Springfield Rotary Club, Leadership Clark County and the Springfield City School District.

For more information, visit the Leadership Clark County Ohio Facebook page.

Homebuyer course

Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a Homebuyer Education Course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Cancer awareness event

Mercy Health – Springfield will host the “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., to help raise awareness surrounding early detection of lung cancer.

The goal is to provide education and promote awareness, which will include a large inflatable lung to give attendees an up-close look at the dangerous effects lung cancer can have.

Mercy Health pulmonologist Dr. David Monjot will be the guest speaker, and there will be a variety of vendors, staff to provide information on services and treatments available to patients, and a tribute to honor, celebrate, and remember those who have been touched by lung cancer.

Heritage center speaker series

The Heritage Center will present the next event in their Speaker Series, “The Other Trail of Tears: The Removal of the Ohio Indians” with Mary Stockwell at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Mary’s heartbreaking narrative fills a big gap in American history. While most people have heard of the “Trail of Tears,” few realize that many tribes, not just the Cherokee, were sent west across the Mississippi River. The Other Trail of Tears tells a forgotten story of the American past and raises an important question for readers to ponder about the future.

This event is free for Clark County Historical Members and $10 for non-members. Register at https://cutt.ly/stockwell.

Food and wine pairing event

A food and wine event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Champaign County Arts Council, 119 Miami St. in Urbana.

Dawn Allen will lead the organization’s inaugural wine tasting and pairing event. There will be appetizers paired with both white and red wines.

For tickets, call 937-653-7557.