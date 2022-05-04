Urbana Hospital earns accreditation for echocardiography

Urbana Hospital was recently granted a three-year term of accreditation in echocardiography by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC), according to Mercy Health.
Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in the United States, and early detection of heart disorders is key to survival, the hospital network said in a press release.
For patients with specific symptoms or conditions, a doctor may order a specialized test called an echocardiogram, which can help diagnose life threatening heart conditions. The test is complicated and requires excellent skill, equipment, interpretation, and quality measures to ensure accuracy, according to Mercy Health.
IAC accreditation indicates Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital has undergone an intensive application and review process, is compliant with published standards for echocardiography, and has demonstrated a commitment to providing quality patient care. The accreditation includes a detailed self-evaluation followed by thorough review by a panel of medical experts to assess critical operational and technical components of the facility, the hospital network said.
“We’re so proud to have received this accreditation from IAC,” said Lori Blanton-Baugh, the director of cardiology for Mercy Health.
IAC is a nonprofit accrediting organization, founded by medical professionals. The IAC’s mission is to improve health care through accreditation, which serves as an indicator of consistent quality care, the hospital network said.
