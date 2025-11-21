Wittenberg’s new director of international education looks to expand cross-cultural learning

Brian Yontz, provost and professor of education, said the university is excited to have Mason.

“During the interview process, I was struck by Meghan’s comprehensive knowledge and experience of study abroad structures and providers, international student recruitment and exchange/visitor procedures and trends in international education,” Yontz said. “Her deep commitment to the academic work we do on small private college campuses was also impressive.”

Mason started her new role under the direction of the departing Maria del Mar Aponte Rodriguez and has since worked to create programming and build awareness of the available options to study abroad.

One of Mason’s top goals is to help more students study abroad because there can be a number of challenges, such as academic and athletic commitments, the fear of missing out and costs to travel.

“But I’m here to help students understand how to overcome these barriers. Wittenberg has amazing study abroad programs in Costa Rica and in Germany, as well as exchange programs in dozens of countries for both the fall and spring terms. I want as many students as possible to experience study abroad and come back to campus to share their new perspectives.”

During International Education Week from Nov. 17-21, Mason planned several events for the community to promote and share all things global such as the international potluck, a social titled “Kaffeeklatsch," international trivia and international cookbook giveaway.

“Working with our international students has been great so far. They are from so many countries with unique backgrounds, and as someone who grew up in Ohio, it’s fascinating to hear why they chose to come to school here,” Mason said.

Mason began her career as a study abroad advisor at Middlebury College from 2009-15, served as the associate director of the Center for Global Engagement at Kenyon College from 2015-21, then as the former associate director of the Center for Global Programs at Denison University starting in 2021.

While at Denison, Mason oversaw 200-plus semester-length and short-term study abroad and domestic programs, organized study-abroad pre-departure orientation, topical programming and annual policy updates.

Mason has held multiple roles, including study abroad scholarship advisor; designated school officer for the Student & Exchange Visitor (SEVIS) program; adult mentor for the U.S. Department of State Youth Leadership program in Burlington, Vermont; graduate administrative associate for international affairs scholars at Ohio State University Honors & Scholars Center; Gilman Advisor ambassador; member of the Denison Forward Committee and co-chair of the Kenyon Staff Council.

Mason earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies with a minor in French from Miami University, where she studied abroad in Differdange, Luxembourg. She earned a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Ohio State University, where she interned in Hong Kong.